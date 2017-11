Related Coverage Mahone Guilty of Felony Murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man found guilty in the 2014 death of a 16-year-old Murphy High School student has been sentenced to life in prison.

Back in September, a judge found Jamarcus Mahone guilty of felony murder.

The victim, Raven Hamilton, was sitting in a car in the Roger Williams housing complex in December 2014 when she was shot and killed.

Police said Mahone thought he was shooting in a car driven by someone he argued with earlier in the day.