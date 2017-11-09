I-10 Gunman Claims Shooting Was in Self-Defense

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has obtained new details about the shooting on I-10 that left 42-year-old Timothy Pinckard dead.

According to City of Mobile Public Safety Director, James Barber, the incident started with a confrontation on Highway 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area.

Barber says the confrontation was between the gunman and Pinckard’s son who had another person in his car.

After the confrontation, the gunman, along with his wife, began traveling on I-10 EB, officials say. Pinckard’s son then followed after him.

Officials say that Pinckard’s son says the gunman assaulted him at the first location and that was why he chose to follow the gunman.

At some point, the son called Pinckard for help, so he started pursuing the gunman on I-10, Barber says.

Eventually, the gunman’s vehicle was boxed in by Pinckard and his son’s vehicles, so they drove onto the side of the interstate. Barber says that Pinckard was then shot and killed.

According to officials, the gunman says he shot the victim in self-defense in fear of he and his wife’s safety. The gunman says Pinckard pulled out a gun at some point during the altercation.

Barber says a gun was recovered from Pinckard’s vehicle.

The case is going to a grand jury to decide whether the gunman killed Pinckard in self-defense, officials say.

Barber says based off of the investigation, it appears the gunman’s actions were in self-defense, but it’s up to the grand jury to decide that.