Former Mississippi sheriff’s office spokesperson indicted

By Published:
(Photo: Jackson County Sheriff’s Dept.)

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a former spokesperson for a Mississippi sheriff’s department has been indicted.

47-year-old Cherie Ward was indicted on a felony charge of embezzlement. She was arrested Tuesday and her bond was set at $5,000 on Wednesday.

Ward is accused of embezzling over $1,000 from the Thin Blue Line Trust, a nonprofit organization of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Court records state that she had access to the account because of her employment with the sheriff’s department. The alleged embezzlement occurred in 2015.

In 2012, Ward was hired as a spokesperson for the department by former Sheriff Mike Byrd, who was later indicted and convicted on state and federal felony charges. Ward worked as a spokesperson until 2016.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s