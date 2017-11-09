Drug Bust Leads to Child Abuse Charges in Okaloosa County

VALPARAISO, Fla. (WKRG) — Two suspected drug dealers in Valparaiso are behind bars following a narcotics search warrant at their home by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies.

Members of the OCSO Special Investigations Section say they found cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, prescription drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during the search on November 7th at 500 Kelly Mill Road, Unit 175.

41-year-old Theresa Hobbs and 46-year-old Dion Latwon Wingate face multiple charges including trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA, as well as child abuse without great harm, OCSO says.

According to Michele Nicholson from OCSO, the couple faces child abuse charges because two children were found in the home during the search.