Dozens Busted in George County During “Operation Crackdown”

LUCEDALE, MS (WKRG) — Agents in George County, Mississippi have served dozens of arrest warrants in a sting operation they’ve dubbed “Operation Crackdown.”

The Southest Mississippi Narcotics Task Force targeted 29 individuals who received 42 charges stemming from the alleged sale of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and prescription opiods in the city of Lucedale and the surrounding areas of George County. Six individuals were served arrest warrants for possession of a controlled substance.

News 5 is told names of the suspects will be released at a later time.

The Southest Mississippi Narcotics Task Force, made up of the George County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Lucedale Police Department (LPD) and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office – and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), carried out the operation with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Safe Streets Task Force (SSTF), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Border Enforcement Security Task Force (BEST), and United States Marshals Service (USMS).