BREAKING: Suspect Arrested in Milton Double Stabbing

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a double stabbing in Milton.

Investigators say they have arrested and charged Jevon Husfelt with two counts of attempted homicide.

Deputies responded to a home on Kabel Drive early Thursday morning. Two people were transported to the hospital and are in good condition, deputies said.

A woman who says she lives in the home tells News 5 that the homeowner, who is her roommate, and his daughter were both stabbed early Thursday morning. She says that she was awaked by a commotion around 5:00 a.m. and shortly after the homeowner came to her room and said that he thought something was going on in his daughter’s room.

It is at this point, she says, that he kicked the door to his daughter’s room open and saw her boyfriend standing over his daughter. When the homeowner went towards the boyfriend, the boyfriend spun around quickly and struck the homeowner in the head with a knife. Video supplied to News 5 shows the homeowner being taken to an ambulance with what appears to the knife still in the man’s head.

The man’s daughter was also transported by ambulance to Sacred Heart Hospital with multiple stab wounds and the boyfriend was taken into custody at the home, according to the roommate.

Both father and daughter were reported to be in stable condition by the roommate who has been in contact with them at the hospital.

According to the woman, the homeowner is a former Santa Rosa County Deputy.

Husfelt is currently being held at the Santa Rosa County Jail on no bond.