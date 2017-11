MILTON, FL (WKRG) Santa Rosa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating what a neighbor tells News 5 is a gruesome stabbing at a home on Kabel Drive.

Two people were stabbed early this morning, according to the neighbor, who does not want to be identified.

News 5 has contacted the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for information. News 5’s Katarina Luketich and photojournalist Jake Cannon are on the way to the scene.