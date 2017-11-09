BREAKING: Family Identifies Eoline Street Murder Victim

By Published:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The mother of the latest homicide victim in Mobile tells News 5 that the victim was her son, 19-year-old Roderick Conner.  Conner was discovered in a pool of blood near the front door by his younger brother when he returned home Wednesday evening.

The crime at a home on Eoline Street, which is only blocks from LeFlore High School.

Mobile Police have not released any further information on this case and no arrest has been made yet.

WKRG is continuing to follow this breaking news.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s