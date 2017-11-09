BREAKING: Family Identifies Eoline Street Murder Victim

Related Coverage BREAKING: Mobile Police Investigate Homicide on Eoline Street

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The mother of the latest homicide victim in Mobile tells News 5 that the victim was her son, 19-year-old Roderick Conner. Conner was discovered in a pool of blood near the front door by his younger brother when he returned home Wednesday evening.

The crime at a home on Eoline Street, which is only blocks from LeFlore High School.

Mobile Police have not released any further information on this case and no arrest has been made yet.

WKRG is continuing to follow this breaking news.