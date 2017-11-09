2017 Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Revealed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKRG) — Consider this the toy edition of Throwback Thursday.

The paper airplane, the Wiffle Ball and the board game “Clue” were revealed Thursday as the 2017 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York has been around since 1998. Barbie, Play-Doh and Monopoly were among the inaugural selections, and since then the collection has grown to 65 items.

Anyone can nominate a toy, and then teachers, historians and others who “exemplify learning, creativity, and discovery” make the final selections, according to the Hall of Fame’s website.

Here are the 12 finalists for 2017:

Clue – Inducted

Paper Airplane – Inducted

Wiffle Ball – Inducted

Magic 8 Ball

My Little Pony

Risk

Transformers

Uno

Matchbox Cars

Sand

PEZ Candy Dispenser

Play Food