2017 Toy Hall of Fame Inductees Revealed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKRG) — Consider this the toy edition of Throwback Thursday.
The paper airplane, the Wiffle Ball and the board game “Clue” were revealed Thursday as the 2017 inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame.
The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York has been around since 1998. Barbie, Play-Doh and Monopoly were among the inaugural selections, and since then the collection has grown to 65 items.
Anyone can nominate a toy, and then teachers, historians and others who “exemplify learning, creativity, and discovery” make the final selections, according to the Hall of Fame’s website.
Here are the 12 finalists for 2017:
Clue – Inducted
Paper Airplane – Inducted
Wiffle Ball – Inducted
Magic 8 Ball
My Little Pony
Risk
Transformers
Uno
Matchbox Cars
Sand
PEZ Candy Dispenser
Play Food