Wolf Bay Bridge; Closer Than Ever To Becoming a Reality

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There is no wonder why folks love this part of Baldwin County. It has long been a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of the beach.

“There is only three ways to get over there and everybody tries to do all that,” says Destiny Allen. “It’s just too much.”

A massive bridge over Wolf Bay, from Orange Beach to just west of Barber’s Marina, would finally connect the two sides.

A bridge over Wolf Bay has been talked about for nearly two decades but this may be the closest they’ve ever come. The City of Orange Beach plans to hire an engineer next week that will start the design.

“They definitely need it cause you’ve got to go all the way over,” says Charlie Rakes who lives at the marina. “We go across in a dinghy all the time.”

“That would be great cause we live out there and we have to drive all the way around to get anywhere near over there,” says Kayla Sims. “That’s where we are on our way to right now.”

Money from a two percent lodging tax increase will fund construction. If all goes according to plan, the bridge could be up and over the bay three years from now.

A second bridge is being planned by the Alabama Department of Transportation west of the toll bridge. It too could be completed by the year 2020.