ATLANTA (WKRG) — Two police officers have been shot in the Forest Park community in the Atlanta area.

The officers are with the Forest Park Police Department. Forest Park is located in Clayton County, about 9-miles south of Atlanta.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened near a middle school, which was placed on lockdown.

At least one person is in custody.

This is a developing story. We will update this page as we get new information.