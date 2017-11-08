BREAKING: Two Hurt in Oil Platform Fire in the Gulf, Coast Guard Responding

By Published: Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WKRG) –Two men were hurt Wednesday in a fire on an oil platform in the Gulf. a 54-year-old suffered from flash burns, and a 29-year-old had a sprained wrist and concussion. The Coast Guard says the platform fire happened about 112 nautical miles south of Vermilion Bay, Louisiana. The Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile launched an aircrew to check out the scene. They reported that the fire was mostly out, there was a small flame coming out of a pipe on the platform.

Emergency crews flew the injured men to a hospital in Galveston, Texas. There were 46 crew members aboard the Shell Enchilada when the fire happened. The evacuated the platform by lifeboat and a boat took them to another nearby platform.

The Coast Guard reports a light sheen north of the platform.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s