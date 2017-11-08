Two Gulf Breeze Officers Nearly Struck by Fleeing Suspect

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) – A Gulf Breeze Police officer was nearly hit by a car Wednesday afternoon as he attempted to stop a woman from leaving a bank, according to the Gulf Breeze Police Department. Officers were called to the Gulf Winds Federal Credit Union at 1:28 pm to investigate a woman trying to cash a forged check, police tell News 5. When the first officer arrived on scene and approached the car, the female driver tried to run over the officer and he was forced to jump out of the way.

A second officer was forced off of the road by the woman as she fled down Shoreline Drive, according to police.

Shortly afterward, officers located the vehicle on Fairpoint Drive near Berry headed towards Highway 98. The vehicle avoided a roadblock by turning around at Woodlawn Park and headed back on Fairpoint towards Shoreline. The vehicle turned onto Hwy 98 headed eastbound. Due to the vehicle high speed, erratic driving the pursuit was called off.

According to the release, the woman was eventually captured in Okaloosa County, but no details on how the pursuit ended were provided.

The driver did not have positive identification and her true identity is unknown. This investigation is continuing.