TRAFFIC ALERT: Two Accidents on Moffett Road Causes Traffic Delays on I-65

UPDATE:
A second accident now on I-65 NB between Moffett & St. Stephens.
According to News 5’s Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler, the impact on this accident hit so hard it may have punched a hole in the median divider.
Delays Southbound I-65 in the area as well.
ORIGIANAL STORY:
(WKRG)-An accident Wednesday morning has caused traffic woes for drivers in Mobile and Semmes.
An overturned vehicle on I-65 NB between Moffett and St. Stephens Roads has blocked the left lane.
No word yet on what caused the accident.
Use caution in the area.