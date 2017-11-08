TRAFFIC ALERT: Two Accidents on Moffett Road Causes Traffic Delays on I-65

UPDATE:

A second accident now on I-65 NB between Moffett & St. Stephens. 

According to News 5’s Traffic Reporter Kenny Fowler, the impact on this accident hit so hard it may have punched a hole in the median divider. 

Delays Southbound I-65 in the area as well.

ORIGIANAL STORY:

(WKRG)-An accident Wednesday morning has caused traffic woes for drivers in Mobile and Semmes.

An overturned vehicle on I-65 NB between Moffett and St. Stephens Roads has blocked the left lane.

No word yet on what caused the accident.

Use caution in the area.

