Third Suspect Arrested in Crestview Bus Stop Shooting

By Published:
Courtesy: Crestview Police/Facebook

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department announced on Wednesday a third arrest in connection to a bus stop shooting that happened on Halloween morning.

Crestview Police say 17-year-old Steed Corsey was in a stolen vehicle used in the drive-by shooting.

A 13-year-old boy was shot after police say he and a 15-year-old boy got into an argument at the bus stop on Williams Avenue and Rayburn Street. The 15-year-old used a stolen gun to shoot the 13-year-old several times, according to police.

The alleged shooter, identified by police as Jerome Crouch, as well as a third suspect, 13-year-old Velta Chesser, who allegedly stole and drove the vehicle used in the shooting, were arrested last week.

According to arrest documents, all three suspects are charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

