Teen Victim of Armed Robbery Speaks to News 5

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested two teenagers accused of robbing two other teenagers at gunpoint.

Mobile police responded the 600 block of Farnell Lane Tuesday night at 6:20 p.m. Police say the two victims stated that two unknown male subjects approached them while they were standing in their yard and robbed them at gunpoint.

Police arrested 17-year-old Jahrahd Green and 16-year-old Steven Rogers. They are both facing robbery charges and for illegal possession of a firearm.

News 5 spoke with the victims. They are brothers and are 15 and 13-years-old.

One of the victims spoke to News 5. He did not want to reveal his face or name, but he describes what was going through his mind. “I didn’t want to get killed or shot. I feel like I still got something to try to look out for.”

He says he feels like he needs protection. News 5 also spoke with the victims’ mother. She says she is worried about her sons, but she is glad they’re alright.