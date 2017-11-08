Teen killed in church shooting dreamed of being a nurse

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Haley Krueger was 16 years old and was excited about the bright future ahead of her. She was one of four teenagers killed while worshiping at First Baptist Church.

“Haley loved life,” her mother Charlene Uhl said according to a GoFundMe page.

Haley loved babies and hoped to be a neonatal intensive unit nurse, the page set up to support her family said. That morning, she helped set up for breakfast at the church, her mother told CNN. The church’s website shows the congregation gathered every Sunday before service to eat a meal together.

Haley attended youth group at the church on Thursdays, as well as summer camp. Her mom told CNN said she often attended the church with her “second mom,” Karla Holcombe, who also died in the shooting.

“She was amazing and we are going to miss her,” Uhl told CNN in an interview.