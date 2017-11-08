Southwest Airlines’ Non-Stop Routes Returning to Pensacola International Airport This Summer

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Southwest Airlines has announced they will bring back their expanded seasonal services and routes to Pensacola International Airport this summer.

The expanded services will operate from June 9, 2018 to August 4, 2018.

Seasonal non-stop service to Denver International Airport (DEN) will operate on Saturday and Sundays along with non-stop service to Dallas Love Field (DAL) that will operate twice on Saturdays and once on Sunday.

Seasonal non-stop service to Austin International Airport (AUS) and St. Louis International Airport (STL) will also return with operations on Saturdays only.

Non-stop service to Kansas City International Airport (MCI) will make an early return with Saturday only service beginning April 14 and will increase its operations to Saturdays and Sundays on June 9.

Passengers can begin booking flights today at http://www.southwest.com.

“Our traveler’s took full advantage of these routes and we are excited Southwest Airlines continues to see the value in Pensacola,” said Pensacola Mayor Ashton Hayward. My team and I continue to work tirelessly to make Pensacola the first choice of travelers along the central Gulf Coast.”

Southwest Airlines says it will continue its daily non-stop service to Nashville International Airport (BNA) and William P. Hobby International Airport (HOU) from Pensacola International Airport. Seasonal non-stop service to Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) returns March 10.

“This past summer showed that customers want access to the beautiful white sandy beaches around Pensacola,” said Nate Barker, Senior Manager for Southwest Airlines. “Because of the demand, we’re thrilled to bring many of these routes back for next summer.”