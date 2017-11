MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in helping them locate missing 39-year-old Christopher Keeler.

Keeler was reported missing by his brother.

He was last known to be in the Mobile area on November 2nd following his discharge from the hospital, police say.

Keeler is a white male at 6’1″ tall and weighs 260 pounds. He also has a tattoo of a grim reaper on his right arm.

Mobile Police asks anyone with information to call them at 251-208-7211.