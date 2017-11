MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eric Garror almost single-handedly beat the Fairhope Pirates last week.

The Senior defensive back scored 3 touchdowns in the Jackets 31-14 win over Fairhope that clinched the region title.

Garror scored touchdowns on a screen pass, a punt return and a muffed field goal attempt, all the 3 scores came in the 2nd quarter.

McGill-Toolen starts their playoff run Friday when the host Jeff Davis of Montgomery at the Lip.