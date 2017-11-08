LIVE Traffic Blog

6:10 A.M.-If you’re making your way out on the roadways over the next few minutes and are wondering how traffic looks; well it looks pretty good right now on the Bayway and Causeway with medium to heavy traffic volume right now crossing both directions. No delays and no problems right now through either of the tunnels. Some foggy spots continue along the Gulf Coast including some in Mobile so make sure to have those headlights on low beam if you find yourself in that. We had some earlier construction delays in Saraland on I-65 Southbound that has since been cleared. No accidents to report in Mobile according to Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol. No accidents right now along the panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:5 A.M.-Our Wednesday morning commute continues to roll along nicely with no delay on the Bayway and Causeway. In Mobile some fog to deal with there and some delays coming down I-65 between exits 15 and 13 in the Saraland area. Overnight construction continues there with a little bit of a backup. Beyond that no accidents in Mobile according to Mobile police or Alabama Highway Patrol. We’re accident free in Baldwin County and Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol telling us no problems in Pensacola.

5:35 A.M.-It’s a foggy start for some but an accident-free start for all here on this Wednesday morning. We’re looking good on the bayway and Causeway with no issues there. Some fog in Mobile so make sure to have those headlights on low beam but we’re looking good I-10 I-65. Both Mobile police and Alabama Highway Patrol reporting no accidents. Some more fog through South Baldwin County but no problems there. No accidents right now on the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police

5:10 A.M.-Our first check of traffic here on this early Wednesday reveals things are looking good right now in the bay way and Causeway. We’re accident and delay free both directions. No issues there either of the tunnels. In the Mobile area Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no accidents start off the morning. Looking good through Baldwin County and so far this morning no problems along the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.