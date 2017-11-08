Ice Skating in Mobile Moves to Fort Conde

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Look for some interesting changes in Downtown Mobile as the operators of Fort Conde gear up for the holidays. Two major changes will happen.

A restaurant called ‘Sylvia’s’ will be opening inside the fort. The Mobile City Council recently approved a liquor license for the restaurant, which will feature biscuit and po-boy type cuisine.

And the trouble with keeping the ice frozen at the former venue for ice skating at Cooper-Riverside Park allowed that holiday activity to also move to Fort Conde. But you won’t find any slush. They’ll use synthetic ice. According to operator Scott Tindle, it’s a product that works so well, the National Hockey League uses it for its practice rinks.

Ice skating at Fort Conde will open November 23rd and will last through the first part of March. Tindle says he hopes to get Sylvia’s open close to that same time later this month.