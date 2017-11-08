“I screamed at the top of my lungs”: Midtown Mobile Woman Recounts Break-in

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Cynthia Cawthon says she was sleeping when she heard the doorknob on her bedroom door start to turn and watched as a man began to enter her room early Wednesday morning.

“I just screamed ‘who is it’ at the top of my lungs and it scared him half to death and he ran out the front door,” said Cawthon.

She said she had locked the doors at her home on Seminole Street before she went to sleep. Cawthon believes the man took off the burglar bars on her back window and entered that way.

“There’s no telling how long he had been in my house,” said Cawthon.

Cawthon said he didn’t take any money, but stole four gold diamond rings that had been passed down to her.

One was her grandmother’s wedding band which she describes as a gold band with four diamonds and an inscription that reads “From John to Ola 1907.” She describes another as a gold black onyx ring. The third ring has a gold band with five smaller diamonds. The last ring stolen is an antique filigree.

If you have any information regarding this break-in you’re urged to contact Mobile Police at (251) 208-7211.