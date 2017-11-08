Four Crestview Teens Accused of Plotting Elaborate Kidnapping, Robbery

BAKER, Fla. (WKRG) — Four teens were arrested after authorities said they tried to kidnap and rob members of a Baker, Florida family Tuesday night, but their alleged plot didn’t go as planned, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The teens were armed with a knife, guns and a roll of duct tape, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said they also found latex gloves, facial masks and dark clothing in the teens’ SUV.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday of a possible home invasion robbery in progress at a home on Preservation Path.

Deputies said that the 51-year-old homeowner told them his 17-year-old daughter had called him to tell him that someone had blocked the road to their house with barrels. Instead of getting out of her car, she drove around the barrels.

A short time later, her father heard his dogs barking and saw his front motion-activated flood lights come on. He also heard what sounded like his car door closing. The homeowner then went to get his gun.

According to deputies, the homeowner spotted the teens trying to force their way into his garage, so he fired three shots and the intruders ran into the woods. The homeowner later learned the suspects had unscrewed some of his security lights.

Authorities said a neighbor saw a suspicious car near her house and called in the description of the vehicle to deputies, who then spotted the 2016 white Jeep Liberty on Highway 4.

Deputies stopped the Jeep and found the four teens inside. Deputies identified them as 19-year old Keilon Johnson, 17-year old Austin French, 16-year old Tyree Johnson and 15-year old Kamauri Horn, all of Crestview.

The teens had planned to kidnap the teenage daughter by forcing her out of her car by blocking the road with the barrels and garbage cans, investigators said. They then planned to head to her house, confront her, subdue her father — who they believed to be wealthy — and rob the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Instead, all four teens are now charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted home invasion robbery.

19-year-old Keilon Johnson was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail. The other teens were transferred to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility.