Former President Barack Obama Shows Up for Jury Duty

CHICAGO (AP) – Former President Barack Obama has arrived in Chicago for jury duty.

Wearing a sport coat and shirt, but no tie, Obama waved as he walked near the Richard J. Daley Center in downtown Chicago on Wednesday morning.

Timothy Evans, the presiding judge of the Cook County chief judge, told county commissioners weeks ago that Obama would serve in November, but would not say when.

On Tuesday, Secret Service agents were at the courthouse in anticipation of Obama’s appearance.

Obama is in line to be paid the same $17.20 a day that others receive for reporting for jury duty.