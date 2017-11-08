Fairhope Film Festival Enters 5th Year

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just a handful of film festivals around the world attract real attention. Sundance and Cannes are two of them, but the rate things are going, you might soon be able to mention ‘Fairhope’ among them.

The 5th year of the Fairhope Film Festival kicks off Thursday. The festival bills its offerings as the ‘best of the best,’ meaning the films shown have won or been finalists at other festivals around the world.

This year Fairhope native and movie producer Scott Lumpkin will be honored at the event. The big kick-off Thursday night will feature Lumpkin’s latest film ‘The Foreigner,’ which stars Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan. It comes after a year that saw Lumpkin making a couple of other movies right in his own backyard. ‘Gerald’s Game,’ a film adapted from a Steven King novel, was shot in Mobile and recently released on Netflix. Lumpkin also just finished shooting ‘Mary,’ another horror tale about a haunted boat. It was shot in Orange Beach.

There is a huge mix of narratives, documentaries and short films being shown throughout the weekend and several other events where filmgoers can talk to the filmmakers. Check www.fairhopefilmfestival.org for tickets and other information.