Cries for ‘Help’ Actually Came From Parrot, Not Woman in Distress

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (WKRG) — For everyone involved, it certainly sounded like someone was really in trouble.

A UPS driver heard what sounded like someone yelling “help” from inside a home in Clackamas County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office there.

Deputies responded to the home, and they treated it like they would any other call for help. They approached with caution, that is, until they actually made their way inside and found…

Diego the parrot.

Yes, it was a parrot saying “help” that the UPS driver heard. No one was ever actually in trouble.

The deputies laughed it off, with one deputy even posing for a photo with Diego.