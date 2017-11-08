City of Foley Repairs Pedestrian Bridge Due to “Design Flaw”

WKRG Staff Published:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been open for just over a year, but the City of Foley is already doing repairs on its pedestrian bridge after a “design flaw” was discovered.

The city’s administrator, Mike Thompson, says the screen on the north and south ends of the bridge will be replaced sometime between now and Thanksgiving.

He says that is due to a design flaw. The screens are being damaged from water collecting under its “U” design.

Thompson says this won’t cost the city anything since the designers of the bridge will be paying for the repairs.

The city also says this isn’t a safety issue, so it’s still okay to walk across the bridge.

 

