Charges Upgraded for Parents in Pensacola Child Death

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) – Prosecutors announced Wednesday morning during a court appearance of James and Grace Smith that the pair is now charged with Aggravated Manslaughter in the death of 9-year-old Dericka Lindsay. Veronica Posey, Dericka’s cousin, was indicted Tuesday on a Felony Murder charge and waived her appearance in court today according to Amy Shea with the State Attorneys office.

Posey, whose listed weight is 320 pounds, is accused of sitting on Dericka to “get her under control” resulting in her death.

Prosecutor Shea says both James and Grace Smith, the adoptive parents of Dericka, went along with the abuse without doing anything about it.

James and Grace Smith were taken into custody and are being held on $75,000 bond.