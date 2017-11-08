CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear Spotted on Roof in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — We’ve seen a lot of roaming bears recently in the Florida Panhandle, the latest of which was caught on camera on someone’s roof.

A deputy with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office spotted the bear while walking around a neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office posted video of the encounter on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office says, when dispatched to calls like this, the bears normally run away by the time deputies arrive at the scene.

In this case, the deputy says the bear jumped down unharmed and ran back into the woods.