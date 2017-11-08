Biloxi Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Accused of Stabbing Wife in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)- A Biloxi man is being charged with attempted murder after the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says he stabbed his estranged wife early Wednesday.

An official with the department says it happened around 6:30am on County Road 38.

He says 26-year old Byron Charles Miller stabbed his estranged wife in the stomach then fled back home to Biloxi, MS. He is also facing a first-degree burglary charge.

As of Wednesday afternoon, his estranged wife was in stable condition at USA Hospital.

The Biloxi Police Department says its officers noticed Miller coming off of I-10 Wednesday morning shortly before 8am. When they went to pull him over, he wouldn’t stop.

That’s when Miller headed onto the 400-block of Porter Avenue and crashed his car into another parked vehicle. It only caused minor damage and no injuries were reported.

Now he faces an additional failure to yield for emergency lights charge on top of the attempted murder and burglary charges in Baldwin County.

The Biloxi Police Department says he is heading to the Harrison County Jail for the next several days until his extradition hearing.

This isn’t Miller’s first run-in with the law in 2017.

In March, Miller was charged with carrying brass knuckles and a slingshot, and third-degree theft of property in Baldwin County.

A public information officer with Biloxi Police says, “he has a history with us.”

The officer also confirmed Miller has a prior cyberstalking arrest from 2012.