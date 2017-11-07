Twins Born During Time Change Makes for Interesting Story

HAYANNIS, Mass. (WKRG) — Parents and their children in Massachusetts will have an interesting story to tell for years to come.
Samuel was born first, but his twin, Ronan is older. How is this possible? Well, it’s all thanks to daylight savings.
According to an official at Cape Cod Hospital, Samuel was born at 1:39 a.m. November 6, just 21 minutes before daylight savings time. By the time is brother was born, daylight savings time ended for the year and fell back an hour, making his twin brothers time of birth 1:10 a.m.
Cape Cod Hospital, where the twins were born, posted the story with a photo of the parents, Emily and Seth Peterson of West Barnstable, on their Facebook page.
“I said earlier that night that they were either going to be born on two different days or the time change was going to come into play,” said Seth.
Nurse, Deb Totten at Cape Cod Hospital Maternity, said it was the first time she has seen this happen in more than 40 years of nursing.
In November of 2017, the twins turned 1 year old.