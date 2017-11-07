Three Generations of One Family Lost in Texas Church Shooting

(CBS) Three generations of the Holcomb family, seen here in costumes at Halloween, died in the carnage at a Texas church. Eight family members in all were killed, along with an unborn baby.
Bryan Holcomb was filling in for the regular pastor. He was a devoted grandfather who loved entertaining his family. He died along with his high school sweetheart, Karla.
Bryan’s son, Marc, also died, along with his one-year-old daughter, Noah. She was the youngest victim of the bloodshed.
Bryan’s other son, John, was worshiping as well, with his wife, Crystal, and their five kids. John survived, but his pregnant wife, who posted regularly about her kids’ accomplishments, did not. Three of their kids, Emily, Meg and Greg were also murdered.
