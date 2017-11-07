Thousands seek Irma food assistance in South Florida

Associated Press Published:
FILE - A street is flooded as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MIAMI (AP) – Help is available this week for people whose households in South Florida were affected by Hurricane Irma.

Food assistance through a federal program called Food for Florida is being handed out this week at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Long lines of people flocked to both sporting venues on Tuesday in hopes of qualifying for food aid cards. The awards range from a few hundred dollars to more than $1,000. The payments depend on the family size, storm loss and income.

The event was moved from county parks after large crowds overwhelmed officials last month.

The Florida Department of Children and Families, which is running the event, encourages people to register online in advance.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

