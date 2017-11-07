The Playoffs Have Arrived: A Look at the Matchups in Round 1

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2017 regular season in high school football has come to close and now it is time for the playoffs. The Gulf Coast has several teams ready to make a push for the state title.

Here is a quick breakdown of the matchups upcoming in Alabama for the Region 1 teams:

7A Playoffs

Jefferson Davis at McGill-Toolen Friday at 7 p.m. at Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium in Mobile The #1 seeded Yellow Jackets are 10-0 and looking to make to Birmingham for their third straight state championship game. Will face winner of Davidson at Auburn

Robert E. Lee at Fairhope Friday at 7 p.m. at Fairhope High School in Baldwin County The #2 seed Pirates are looking to bounce back after a tough loss last week to McGill-Toolen. Will face winner of Theodore at Central-Phenix City

Davidson at Auburn Friday at 7 p.m. at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn. The Warriors are 7-3 and coming off a blowout victory over Alma Bryant to finish the regular season. Will face winner of Jefferson Davis at McGill-Toolen

Theodore at Central-Phenix City Friday at 7 p.m. at Garrett Harrison Stadium in Phenix City. The Bobcats are looking for their second straight win after getting the victory over Foley last week in a winner-take-all game. However, Central-Phenix City is undefeated on the season. Will face winner of Robert E. Lee at Fairhope



6A Playoffs

Pelham at Spanish Fort Friday at 7 p.m. at The Hill in Spanish Fort The Toros are 9-1 and looking for revenge after being knocked out of the playoffs last year by Opelika. Will face winner of Paul Bryant at Sidney Lanier

Opelika at Daphne Friday at 7 p.m. at Jubilee Stadium in Daphne The second-seeded Trojans are 8-2 and looking to move forward after knocking Baldwin County out of the playoffs last week in the final game of the season. Will face winner of Bessemer City at Park Crossing

Saraland at Benjamin Russell Friday at 7 p.m. at Charles Bailey Sportsplex in Alexander City The 7-3 Spartans were able to sneak their way into the playoffs and now Stanford commit QB Jack West and his team will look to go on the road and pick up a win over a tough Benjamin Russell team. Will face winner of Stanhope Elmore at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa

Blount at Wetumpka Friday at 7 p.m. at Hohenburg Field in Wetumpka Lev Holly and the Leopards will be looking for their second straight win when they travel north to play Wetumpka. Will face winner of G.W. Carver at McAdory



5A Playoffs

Jemison at Vigor Thursday at 7 p.m. at Prichard Stadium The Wolves are 7-3 and have won seven straight games after dropping their first three, they face a 4-6 Jemison team in the first round. Will face winner of Sylacauga at Eufaula

Marbury at St. Paul’s Friday at 7 p.m. at E.E. Delaney Stadium in Mobile The Saints are 9-1 and looking for another win after knocking off their rival UMS-Wright last week. Marbury is 4-6 and was originally the 4-seed, but was moved up after Central-Tuscaloosa was disqualified by AHSAA. Will face winner of Talladega at Carroll

Jackson at Calera Friday at 7 p.m. at Calera High School The Aggies fought their way into the playoffs with a 5-4 record but will face Calera and their strong offense in the first round. Will face winner of Greenville at Beauregard

Williamson at Demopolis Thusday at 7 p.m. at Demopolis High School Williamson is 7-3 on the season and will travel for the first round. Demopolis is coming off their second loss of the season. Will face winner of Charles Henderson at Clay Central



4A Playoffs

Childersburg at Andalusia Friday at 7 p.m. at Andalusia High School The Bulldogs are 9-1 and are looking for their 10th straight win when the 5-5 Tigers come to town. Will face winner of West Brockton at Saint James

Leeds at UMS-Wright Friday at 7 p.m. at Ervin Cooper Stadium in Mobile UMS-Wright is 8-2 and looking to bounce back after being shutout last week by St. Paul’s. Will face winner of Sipsey Valley at Montgomery Catholic

Thomasville at Tallassee Friday at 7 p.m. at Tallassee High School The Tigers are 7-3 and have lost three straight games after starting undefeated. On the other hand, Tallassee is 9-1 and has won five straight games. Will face winner of Dale County at Bibb County

W.S. Neal at Munford Friday at 7 p.m. at Munford Football Stadium The 5-5 Eagles fought their way into the playoffs and will face a 9-1 Munford team in the first round. Will face winner of Alabama Christian at Northside



3A Playoffs

Prattville Christian at Hillcrest-Evergreen Friday at 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Stadium in Evergreen The 9-1 Tigers will be looking for their 8th straight win when the 3-7 Panthers come to town. Will face winner of Oakman at Daleville

Southside-Selma at Clarke County Friday at 7 p.m. at H.G. Prim Stadium in Grove Hill The Bulldogs are looking for another victory after winning 6 straight to end the season. Will face winner of Midfield at Wicksburg

Mobile Christian at Pike County Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Brundidge The 7-3 Leopards have dropped 3 of their last 4 games, but are looking for a win on the road against the 8-2 Bulldogs. Will face winner of Providence Christian at Gordo

Montgomery Academy at Bayside Academy Friday at 7 p.m. at Montgomery Academy The Admirals are 5-5 and are looking to beat a tough Montgomery Academy that is 8-2 on the season. Will face winner of Slocumb at American Christian



2A Playoffs

New Brockton at St. Luke’s Episcopal Friday at 7 p.m. at Baker High School The Wildcats are 8-1 and are having their best season in school history behind a high-powered offense. New Brockton is 5-5 and traveling south to play St. Luke’s. Will face winner of Keith at Abbeville

Elba at Leroy Friday at 7 p.m. at Palmer Stadium in Leroy The 8-2 Bears will face off against the 8-2 Tigers at home in the first round of the playoffs. Will face winner of R.C. Hatch at Ariton

J.U. Blacksher at Luverne Friday at 7 p.m. at Glenn Daniel Stadium in Luverne The Bulldogs are on the road for the first round and looking for their second straight win. Will face winner of Samson at Aliceville

Southern Choctaw at Goshen Friday at 7 p.m. Goshen High School The 4-5 Indians have a losing record this season and face a tough 9-1 Eagles team in the first round. Will face winner of Geneva County at Thorsby



1A Playoffs

Notasulga at Sweet Water Friday at 7 p.m. at Nolan Atkins Stadium in Sweet Water The Bulldogs are 8-1 and will face off against a 5-5 Blue Devils team in the first round. Will face winner of Ragland at Brantley

Highland Home at Marengo Thursday at 7 p.m. at Woodrow “Bear” Campbell Field in Dixon Mills The 7-3 Panthers are looking for their third straight win on Thursday. Will face winner of Winterboro at Georgiana

Millry at Isabella Friday at 7 p.m. at Bill Nabors Field in Maplesville The 5-5 Bulldogs are looking for a bounce-back win after falling to Leroy last week. Will face winner of Pleasant Home at Wadley

Linden at Maplesville Friday at 7 p.m. at George Walker Jr. Stadium in Maplesville Will face winner of Houston County at Talladega County Central

