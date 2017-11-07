The Playoffs Have Arrived: A Look at the Matchups in Round 1

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The 2017 regular season in high school football has come to close and now it is time for the playoffs. The Gulf Coast has several teams ready to make a push for the state title.
Here is a quick breakdown of the matchups upcoming in Alabama for the Region 1 teams:
7A Playoffs
- Jefferson Davis at McGill-Toolen
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Archbishop Lipscomb Stadium in Mobile
- The #1 seeded Yellow Jackets are 10-0 and looking to make to Birmingham for their third straight state championship game.
- Will face winner of Davidson at Auburn
- Robert E. Lee at Fairhope
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Fairhope High School in Baldwin County
- The #2 seed Pirates are looking to bounce back after a tough loss last week to McGill-Toolen.
- Will face winner of Theodore at Central-Phenix City
- Davidson at Auburn
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Duck Samford Stadium in Auburn.
- The Warriors are 7-3 and coming off a blowout victory over Alma Bryant to finish the regular season.
- Will face winner of Jefferson Davis at McGill-Toolen
- Theodore at Central-Phenix City
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Garrett Harrison Stadium in Phenix City.
- The Bobcats are looking for their second straight win after getting the victory over Foley last week in a winner-take-all game. However, Central-Phenix City is undefeated on the season.
- Will face winner of Robert E. Lee at Fairhope
6A Playoffs
- Pelham at Spanish Fort
- Friday at 7 p.m. at The Hill in Spanish Fort
- The Toros are 9-1 and looking for revenge after being knocked out of the playoffs last year by Opelika.
- Will face winner of Paul Bryant at Sidney Lanier
- Opelika at Daphne
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Jubilee Stadium in Daphne
- The second-seeded Trojans are 8-2 and looking to move forward after knocking Baldwin County out of the playoffs last week in the final game of the season.
- Will face winner of Bessemer City at Park Crossing
- Saraland at Benjamin Russell
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Charles Bailey Sportsplex in Alexander City
- The 7-3 Spartans were able to sneak their way into the playoffs and now Stanford commit QB Jack West and his team will look to go on the road and pick up a win over a tough Benjamin Russell team.
- Will face winner of Stanhope Elmore at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa
- Blount at Wetumpka
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Hohenburg Field in Wetumpka
- Lev Holly and the Leopards will be looking for their second straight win when they travel north to play Wetumpka.
- Will face winner of G.W. Carver at McAdory
5A Playoffs
- Jemison at Vigor
- Thursday at 7 p.m. at Prichard Stadium
- The Wolves are 7-3 and have won seven straight games after dropping their first three, they face a 4-6 Jemison team in the first round.
- Will face winner of Sylacauga at Eufaula
- Marbury at St. Paul’s
- Friday at 7 p.m. at E.E. Delaney Stadium in Mobile
- The Saints are 9-1 and looking for another win after knocking off their rival UMS-Wright last week. Marbury is 4-6 and was originally the 4-seed, but was moved up after Central-Tuscaloosa was disqualified by AHSAA.
- Will face winner of Talladega at Carroll
- Jackson at Calera
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Calera High School
- The Aggies fought their way into the playoffs with a 5-4 record but will face Calera and their strong offense in the first round.
- Will face winner of Greenville at Beauregard
- Williamson at Demopolis
- Thusday at 7 p.m. at Demopolis High School
- Williamson is 7-3 on the season and will travel for the first round. Demopolis is coming off their second loss of the season.
- Will face winner of Charles Henderson at Clay Central
4A Playoffs
- Childersburg at Andalusia
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Andalusia High School
- The Bulldogs are 9-1 and are looking for their 10th straight win when the 5-5 Tigers come to town.
- Will face winner of West Brockton at Saint James
- Leeds at UMS-Wright
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Ervin Cooper Stadium in Mobile
- UMS-Wright is 8-2 and looking to bounce back after being shutout last week by St. Paul’s.
- Will face winner of Sipsey Valley at Montgomery Catholic
- Thomasville at Tallassee
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Tallassee High School
- The Tigers are 7-3 and have lost three straight games after starting undefeated. On the other hand, Tallassee is 9-1 and has won five straight games.
- Will face winner of Dale County at Bibb County
- W.S. Neal at Munford
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Munford Football Stadium
- The 5-5 Eagles fought their way into the playoffs and will face a 9-1 Munford team in the first round.
- Will face winner of Alabama Christian at Northside
3A Playoffs
- Prattville Christian at Hillcrest-Evergreen
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Brooks Memorial Stadium in Evergreen
- The 9-1 Tigers will be looking for their 8th straight win when the 3-7 Panthers come to town.
- Will face winner of Oakman at Daleville
- Southside-Selma at Clarke County
- Friday at 7 p.m. at H.G. Prim Stadium in Grove Hill
- The Bulldogs are looking for another victory after winning 6 straight to end the season.
- Will face winner of Midfield at Wicksburg
- Mobile Christian at Pike County
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium in Brundidge
- The 7-3 Leopards have dropped 3 of their last 4 games, but are looking for a win on the road against the 8-2 Bulldogs.
- Will face winner of Providence Christian at Gordo
- Montgomery Academy at Bayside Academy
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Montgomery Academy
- The Admirals are 5-5 and are looking to beat a tough Montgomery Academy that is 8-2 on the season.
- Will face winner of Slocumb at American Christian
2A Playoffs
- New Brockton at St. Luke’s Episcopal
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Baker High School
- The Wildcats are 8-1 and are having their best season in school history behind a high-powered offense. New Brockton is 5-5 and traveling south to play St. Luke’s.
- Will face winner of Keith at Abbeville
- Elba at Leroy
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Palmer Stadium in Leroy
- The 8-2 Bears will face off against the 8-2 Tigers at home in the first round of the playoffs.
- Will face winner of R.C. Hatch at Ariton
- J.U. Blacksher at Luverne
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Glenn Daniel Stadium in Luverne
- The Bulldogs are on the road for the first round and looking for their second straight win.
- Will face winner of Samson at Aliceville
- Southern Choctaw at Goshen
- Friday at 7 p.m. Goshen High School
- The 4-5 Indians have a losing record this season and face a tough 9-1 Eagles team in the first round.
- Will face winner of Geneva County at Thorsby
1A Playoffs
- Notasulga at Sweet Water
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Nolan Atkins Stadium in Sweet Water
- The Bulldogs are 8-1 and will face off against a 5-5 Blue Devils team in the first round.
- Will face winner of Ragland at Brantley
- Highland Home at Marengo
- Thursday at 7 p.m. at Woodrow “Bear” Campbell Field in Dixon Mills
- The 7-3 Panthers are looking for their third straight win on Thursday.
- Will face winner of Winterboro at Georgiana
- Millry at Isabella
- Friday at 7 p.m. at Bill Nabors Field in Maplesville
- The 5-5 Bulldogs are looking for a bounce-back win after falling to Leroy last week.
- Will face winner of Pleasant Home at Wadley
- Linden at Maplesville
- Friday at 7 p.m. at George Walker Jr. Stadium in Maplesville
- Will face winner of Houston County at Talladega County Central