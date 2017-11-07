TCU issues “all-clear” after campus lock down

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Christian University is reporting an armed person on campus Tuesday morning.

In a tweet sent out around 7:10 a.m., TCU told those nearby to “seek safe shelter immediately.” It said it would provide more updates.

TCU Alert – Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Lockdown remains. Suspect: black male, white shirt, black pants, driving TCU shuttle #24171. If bus seen, call 817-257-7777 or 911. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

Fort Worth police told local news outlets that there was an argument between two shuttle bus drivers near campus, and one shot at the other. He missed, but did allegedly injure the other driver by bumping into him with his vehicle. The alleged shooter fled the scene around 7:30 a.m. in his shuttle bus, and police are searching for him.

Aerial footage shows police cars on a road near the university’s football stadium, with a white shuttle parked nearby.

TCU tweeted at 8:06 a.m. an “all-clear” and that the lock down had been lifted.

TCU Alert – All clear. Resume normal activities. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017