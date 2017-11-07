Florida Woman Accused of Murder in the Death of Former Private Investigator

Published: Updated:
Taylor Ashley Wright. Photo Courtesy: Brian C. Muhlbach/Facebook

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) –Ashley McArthur has been indicted for first-degree murder in the death of former private investigator Taylor Wright.

Wright was last seen Sept. 8th with McArthur and was reported missing on Sept. 14th after repeated attempts to contact and locate her were unsuccessful.

Wright’s body was found on Oct. 19th close to the property belonging to the McArthur family.

Police say the motive behind the killing was money.

McArthur is scheduled for an arraignment on Thursday.

If convicted, McArthur could spend the rest of her life in prison.

 

