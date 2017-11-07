St. Louis voters to consider police pay raise measure

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis voters will decide Tuesday on a half-cent sales tax increase that would fund pay raises for police, but the timing of the proposal isn’t great.

The Sept. 15 acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of a black suspect led to angry protests, and while the size of the demonstrations has dwindled, disruptions continue, and the protests have fueled anger at police. More than 300 people have been arrested, with several alleging officers used unnecessary tear gas, pepper spray and force.

Supporters of Proposition P, including Mayor Lyda Krewson, say it is necessary to pay competitive wages to the approximate 1,200 police officers along with firefighters.

Opponents of the ballot measure question if police deserve a raise given the recent allegations of misconduct.

