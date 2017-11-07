Sheriff: Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate in Alabama who was found unresponsive in his cell has died.

Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning said in a news release that 40-year-old Brian Dallas was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital Saturday.

News outlets report Dallas was taken to the Madison County Jail following a police chase that began in Morgan County and ended in Madison County.

Authorities say Dallas was identified to be a drug and alcohol user during his booking. He was placed in the jail’s medical unit for detox protocol. Dorning says during that stay, officers found him unresponsive in his cell.

His body has been turned over to the Alabama Department for Forensics Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

