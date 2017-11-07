Residents Around Bayou La Batre Vote for Fire District Extension and Annual Service Fee

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents around the Bayou La Batre fire district voted on a proposed petition to extend the fire district and whether property owners should pay a $75 annual service fee.

A total of 130 residents voted in the election.

107 voted for the extension of the fire district, 19 voted against.

94 voted for the service fee, 36 voted against.

The vote only applied if you lived in the expansion area.

Correction: A correction was made to specify that residents around Bayou La Batre voted in the election, not Bayou La Batre residents.