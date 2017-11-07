Residents Around Bayou La Batre Vote for Fire District Extension and Annual Service Fee

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents around the Bayou La Batre fire district voted on a proposed petition to extend the fire district and whether property owners should pay a $75 annual service fee.

A total of 130 residents voted in the election.

107 voted for the extension of the fire district, 19 voted against.

94 voted for the service fee, 36 voted against.

The vote only applied if you lived in the expansion area.

Correction: A correction was made to specify that residents around Bayou La Batre voted in the election, not Bayou La Batre residents. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s