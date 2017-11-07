Possible Motive Revealed in Summertime Murders

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – During a preliminary hearing, a Mobile Police detective testified drugs and money could be the motive for two summertime murders.

Richard Jones is facing two separate murder charges.

In court a detective testified, a witness told police Jones accused 37-year old Eppie Farris of stealing money from him. The detective said Jones admitted to the witness that he had shot and killed Farris. Farris’ body was found behind abandoned homes on Caroline Avenue in June.

The detective also testified police had obtained messages shared between Jones and the second victim, Christopher Coleman. The detective said the messages sent from Jones claimed Coleman owed him over $300. Coleman’s body was found on Fry Street a few days later.

The detective said the two victims were shot with a 9mm weapon. Farris in the neck and Coleman in the head. The murder weapon has not been recovered.

“A 9 mm is the most common weapon used on the street in Mobile,” said defense lawyer Michael McDuffie.

Judge Joe Basenburg ruled there is enough evidence in the case to move forward. The case will now be heard by a grand jury.