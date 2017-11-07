Pensacola Woman Indicted on Murder Charge, Accused of Sitting on 9-Year-Old Cousin

Published: Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A grand jury has indicted a woman for murder in the death of her 9-year-old cousin.

Veronica Posey is accused of sitting on the child as a form of punishment.

Posey is one of three family members charged in the death of Dericka Lindsay.

According to the arrest report, Posey said Lindsay was out of control.

Posey, who weighed 320 pounds, sat on the girl’s chest, the report said.

Officials say that Lindsay told Posey she couldn’t breathe and that Posey tried CPR when she saw Lindsay wasn’t responding.

Posey is due in court Wednesday, along with Lindsay’s parents, James and Grace Smith, who are charged with child neglect.

 

 

 

 

