Pensacola Principal Flying with Blue Angels Wednesday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The airshow season is coming to an end this weekend. The Blue Angels will take to the skies of Pensacola for their homecoming show starting Friday. For a few lucky locals, the excitement starts early.

News 5’s Hayley Minogue introduces us to one of the lucky Key Influencer flyers and tells us how she is getting a very special experience in the sky.

“Nobody really knows that this is not your typical school,” said Holly Magee, principal at C.A. Weis.

She’s been principal at the school for a few years now, transforming the school from traditional to community-based. They offer the students and families in the high poverty area things like a health clinic, and a safe place to play.

“It’s amazing to see how much our kids have grown,” said Mrs. Magee. “Not only with the community efforts, but also we have a big focus on social-emotional learning.”

Last spring during a school tour, someone took notice of the progress at Weis. NAS Pensacola Commander Captain Chris Martin recently surprised Mrs. Magee with the opportunity of a lifetime.

“We were talking about Weis and what we’ve done and the changes we’ve seen,” Mrs. Magee said of her conversation with Captain Martin. “He said… He stood up and said, ‘This is not normal, we usually don’t say who nominates people, but I was so moved last spring when I did the bus tour that I nominated Mrs. Magee, and she will be flying on Wednesday.'”

Tuesday afternoon, Mrs. Magee surprised students with the news. While she soars through the skies, she’s arranged a special flyover. Her students will go outside, look up, and see the Blue Angels flying overhead.

“Even my custodian here said he’s never seen the Blue Angels,” Mrs. Magee said of her kids getting the chance to show. “So, this is truly an opportunity of a lifetime, for me of course, but for the students as well.”