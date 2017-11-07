Pensacola Police Say Drug Epidemic Is Not Improving

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood says the narcotics team is busy dealing with the opioid epidemic.

Wood says about eighty percent of the drugs seized are opioids.

Police aren’t the only ones who are seeing a spike. Certified Addiction Specialist Dustin Perry says in the last ten to fifteen years, the epidemic has ballooned.

“It almost went from zero to one hundred in a year’s time.”

Perry says in the last decade doctors were prescribing pills, and when people could not get those anymore, they turned to street drugs.

News 5’s Bryant Clerkley will have the story on WKRG News 5 at 10 p.m.