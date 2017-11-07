Pensacola Police Say Drug Epidemic Is Not Improving

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2010 file photo, a Cleveland police officer looks over bags of heroin at a news conference in Cleveland. As state officials in Ohio look to tackle the issue of prescription drug abuse, the number of opiate overdose deaths in Ohio's largest county in one year mirrors the total statewide a decade ago. The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports most Cuyahoga County communities have been affected by deaths from prescription painkillers or the street drug heroin. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood says the narcotics team is busy dealing with the opioid epidemic.

Wood says about eighty percent of the drugs seized are opioids.

Police aren’t the only ones who are seeing a spike. Certified Addiction Specialist Dustin Perry says in the last ten to fifteen years, the epidemic has ballooned.

“It almost went from zero to one hundred in a year’s time.”

Perry says in the last decade doctors were prescribing pills, and when people could not get those anymore, they turned to street drugs.

News 5’s Bryant Clerkley will have the story on WKRG News 5 at 10 p.m.

 

 

 

