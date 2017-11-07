Orange Beach Discusses New Traffic Patterns Ahead of New School

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of residents packed the Wharf Event Center Tuesday night for a town hall meeting.

AL-DOT and city officials presented some new ideas for a bridge over Wolf Bay, widening roads and changing traffic patterns on Canal Road.

The new Orange Beach Middle/High School, which will be located on Canal Road, is also raising concerns about traffic patterns.

Many residents tell News 5 the traffic issues need to be addressed since the city is experiencing growing pains.

“It’s exciting but I’ve been to a lot of meetings where things have been proposed and a lot of money has been spent on planning and some of it hasn’t been followed through with or it has been implemented and it has not done well,” said Millie Ross, a resident of the city for twelve years.

A regular council meeting was held before the town hall meeting. Council voted to postpone the transfer of the future middle/high school property name to the county school district until November 14th.