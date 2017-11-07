Open Enrollment Begins for 2018 Marketplace Health Insurance Coverage

(WKRG) — Open enrollment for people to buy their own health insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace began November 1st and will continue until December 15th.

The is 45 days to enroll, six weeks shorter than last year’s open enrollment.

The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health have almost two dozen Certified Application Counselors ready to assist anyone who needs help enrolling for next year’s insurance.

The counselors have been trained and able to help people as they look for health coverage options. They can also assist in completing eligibility and enrollment forms.

According to MCHD, the Certified Application Counselors can be found at all Family Health centers located throughout Mobile County. To make an appointment, call the Family Health center located closest to you.

For a list of sites, visit www.FamilyHealthAlabama.org or call 251-445-8632.

According to a report by Kaiser Health News, if you don’t get insurance through your job or a government program, you will still be able to get coverage for a set of comprehensive benefits. If you meet income eligibility requirements, you will be able to get help from the federal government to afford your premiums and, possibly, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs.

For additional information on the Affordable Care Act, visit https://www.healthcare.gov.