Officer Shot During Traffic Stop in Pennsylvania

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News is monitoring a developing story out of Northampton County,

State Police are confirming one officer was shot during a traffic stop.

Route 33 in Plainfield Township is now closed and drivers are told to avoid the area.

Police, fire and EMS crews are on scene right now.

According to State Police The corporal, whose name has not yet been released, was outside of his vehicle when the two exchanged gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Pontiac sedan and drove himself to Easton Hospital, where he was taken into police custody. He is being treated for gunshot wounds. The corporal was flown from the scene via medical helicopter to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.