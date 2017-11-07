Officer Shot During Traffic Stop in Pennsylvania

WBRE/WYOU Published:

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WBRE/WYOU-TV)  Eyewitness News is monitoring a developing story out of Northampton County,

State Police are confirming one officer was shot during a traffic stop.

Route 33 in Plainfield Township is now closed and drivers are told to avoid the area.

Police, fire and EMS crews are on scene right now.

According to State Police The corporal, whose name has not yet been released, was outside of his vehicle when the two exchanged gunfire.

The suspect fled the scene in a blue Pontiac sedan and drove himself to Easton Hospital, where he was taken into police custody. He is being treated for gunshot wounds. The corporal was flown from the scene via medical helicopter to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for multiple gunshot wounds.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s