Nursing assistant accused of stealing from senior citizens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida nursing assistant is accused of stealing more than $14,000 from two people in their 80s.

The Gainesville Sun reports 37-year-old Carmen Michelle Walker was arrested Monday and charged with grand theft from people over 65.

A police report says Walker used their debit cards to withdraw money. She is accused of taking $9,887 from an 88-year-old and $4,952 from an 85-year-old victim.

Police said Walker worked as a certified nursing assistant for Granny Nannies.

Jail records don’t list an attorney for Walker.

