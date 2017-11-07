UPDATE: North Mobile Middle School Evacuating Due to Sprinkler System Leak, Not Gas

UPDATE November 7, 2017 8:30 a.m.

Originally, spokeswoman Rene Philips told News 5 North Mobile Middle School was evacuating due to a gas leak; however, she was misinformed.

The school has been evacuated due to a sprinkler system leak. It is unknown at this time if there is any water damage to the school, but crews are working to repair the leak.

Original Story

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Rena Philips, spokeswoman for Mobile County Public Schools, North Mobile County Middle School is under an evacuation due to a gas leak.

All students and staff members were evacuated outside.

Philips says everyone is safe at this time and crews are conduct repairs on the gas leak.