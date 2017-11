MOBILE, AL (WKRG) The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 8 a.m. this morning.

Areas of dense fog will persist through early Tuesday morning with visibility reduced to one quarter mile or less.

Areas of dense fog will significantly reduce viability at times, which can result in hazardous driving conditions.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.